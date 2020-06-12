All apartments in Cocoa Beach
121 E Pasco Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

121 E Pasco Lane

121 East Pasco Lane · (321) 848-4225
Location

121 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~APPLICATION IN PROCESS~One block from the Atlantic Ocean! This beautifully renovated beach house with high end finishes is ready to rent. Has 5th flex room without a closet could be turned into a 5th bedroom or study. Gourmet kitchen would please any chef with stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven and wine chiller. Family room and studio have a gas fireplace to enjoy. Nicely appointed inside laundry with extra refrigerator/freezer, laundry sink and skylight. Rent includes an additional studio in the back with w/ kitchenette, full bathroom, walk in closet, fire place and Murphy Bed. After your day at the beach you will enjoy kicking back on your expansive back patio taking in your tropical paradise with fully fenced backyard with 6' privacy fence. Outside shower too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E Pasco Lane have any available units?
121 E Pasco Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 E Pasco Lane have?
Some of 121 E Pasco Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E Pasco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
121 E Pasco Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E Pasco Lane pet-friendly?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 121 E Pasco Lane does offer parking.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane have a pool?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane does not have a pool.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane have accessible units?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E Pasco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 E Pasco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
