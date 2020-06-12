121 E Pasco Lane

Amenities

~APPLICATION IN PROCESS~One block from the Atlantic Ocean! This beautifully renovated beach house with high end finishes is ready to rent. Has 5th flex room without a closet could be turned into a 5th bedroom or study. Gourmet kitchen would please any chef with stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven and wine chiller. Family room and studio have a gas fireplace to enjoy. Nicely appointed inside laundry with extra refrigerator/freezer, laundry sink and skylight. Rent includes an additional studio in the back with w/ kitchenette, full bathroom, walk in closet, fire place and Murphy Bed. After your day at the beach you will enjoy kicking back on your expansive back patio taking in your tropical paradise with fully fenced backyard with 6' privacy fence. Outside shower too!