Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:36 PM

104 E Gadsden Lane

104 East Gadsden Lane · (321) 458-6548
Location

104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base. This cozy single-family home is quipped with a full eat-in kitchen, a 1 car garage, a luxurious jetted tub, flat screen TV's in each bedroom, a washer and dryer for your convenience, a Keurig machine for all caffeine needs, and a HUGE backyard area. 104 E. Gadsden is perfect for a corporate traveler looking for a quiet place to relax in comfort. This home is a short walk to the beach, very close to all common cloaca amenities, and sits in an ideal location with the famous Cocoa Beach Pier nearby, home to restaurants, bars, gift shops, and live entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have any available units?
104 E Gadsden Lane has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 E Gadsden Lane have?
Some of 104 E Gadsden Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 E Gadsden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Gadsden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Gadsden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 104 E Gadsden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 104 E Gadsden Lane does offer parking.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 E Gadsden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have a pool?
No, 104 E Gadsden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 E Gadsden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E Gadsden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E Gadsden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 E Gadsden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
