104 E Gadsden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base. This cozy single-family home is quipped with a full eat-in kitchen, a 1 car garage, a luxurious jetted tub, flat screen TV's in each bedroom, a washer and dryer for your convenience, a Keurig machine for all caffeine needs, and a HUGE backyard area. 104 E. Gadsden is perfect for a corporate traveler looking for a quiet place to relax in comfort. This home is a short walk to the beach, very close to all common cloaca amenities, and sits in an ideal location with the famous Cocoa Beach Pier nearby, home to restaurants, bars, gift shops, and live entertainment.