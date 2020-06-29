612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Clermont CHAIN OF LAKES lakefront duplex! This home offers ONE bedroom & ONE bath with a very OPEN floor plan. Recently remodeled with new tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets complete with GRANITE counter tops and new appliances including a new full size washer and dryer. Tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedroom only. Enjoy mature landscaping and shared fenced back yard along with the western sunset after a long day! DOCK YOUR BOAT in your back yard or fish off the dock and enjoy the Clermont chain of lakes living! Lease includes lawn care. Come see this amazing home TODAY and enjoy living in downtown CLERMONT!