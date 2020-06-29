All apartments in Clermont
612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE
612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE

612 West Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 West Lakeshore Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Clermont CHAIN OF LAKES lakefront duplex! This home offers ONE bedroom & ONE bath with a very OPEN floor plan. Recently remodeled with new tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets complete with GRANITE counter tops and new appliances including a new full size washer and dryer. Tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedroom only. Enjoy mature landscaping and shared fenced back yard along with the western sunset after a long day! DOCK YOUR BOAT in your back yard or fish off the dock and enjoy the Clermont chain of lakes living! Lease includes lawn care. Come see this amazing home TODAY and enjoy living in downtown CLERMONT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have any available units?
612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 W LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
