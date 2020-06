Amenities

Verde Ridge- If living comfortable in a beautiful community is important, this is the home for you! Spacious 2 story 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. On the first floor you will find a formal dining room and wonderful family room off the kitchen. A great surprise is the bedroom downstairs with an ensuite making a spot for house guests or a mother-in-law suite. Upstairs is a game room perfect for relaxing along with 5 more

bedrooms and 2 baths in the hall. Verde Ridge has a community park for the little ones and a private community pool for the hot summer days!