3752 QUAINT LANE

Heritage Hills located in Clermont Florida, a 55+ community is a guard gated community. The home is the popular Hamilton 2 model with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. a den and with an open concept living room/dining room and kitchen. Like new condition built in 2016. A screened back lanai makes this home easy to relax in and enjoy all of the many activities offered in the community. A Club House with a resort-style pool & spa, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, aerobics studio, arts & crafts room, library, walking trails and a dog park. Lawn maintenance is included. Easy drive to all that central Florida has to offer including the theme parks, golf courses and natural wonders of Florida.