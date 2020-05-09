All apartments in Clermont
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

1620 KENNESAW DRIVE

1620 Kennesaw Drive · (407) 237-3331
Location

1620 Kennesaw Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Legends

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft. with tile & carpeted floors, a separate media room and office, and formal dining room. A Chef's Gourmet kitchen awaits you that overlooks the family room with views to the pool, as well as, a summer kitchen on the lanai! Very simply stated-an elegant residence designed for relaxed living in an upscale neighborhood. Kitchen has granite counter tops, new gas stove, surround sound in family room, central vacuum, plantation shutters, crown molding, paver driveway, French doors, Berber carpet, 20" ceramic tile, lightning rods, whole house surge protector, radiant barrier on roof, dedicated circuit in Laundry room for a freezer, & the list continues. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The 4th bedroom and media room are located upstairs. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Additional amenities: 24 HR. GYM USAGE, CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS & PLAYGROUND OVERLOOKING LAKE LOUISA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have any available units?
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have?
Some of 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 KENNESAW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
