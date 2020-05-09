1620 KENNESAW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool media room tennis court

Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft. with tile & carpeted floors, a separate media room and office, and formal dining room. A Chef's Gourmet kitchen awaits you that overlooks the family room with views to the pool, as well as, a summer kitchen on the lanai! Very simply stated-an elegant residence designed for relaxed living in an upscale neighborhood. Kitchen has granite counter tops, new gas stove, surround sound in family room, central vacuum, plantation shutters, crown molding, paver driveway, French doors, Berber carpet, 20" ceramic tile, lightning rods, whole house surge protector, radiant barrier on roof, dedicated circuit in Laundry room for a freezer, & the list continues. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The 4th bedroom and media room are located upstairs. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Additional amenities: 24 HR. GYM USAGE, CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS & PLAYGROUND OVERLOOKING LAKE LOUISA.