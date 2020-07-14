All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 1523 SUNDOWN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1523 SUNDOWN LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1523 SUNDOWN LANE

1523 Sundown Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1523 Sundown Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful home on top of a hill with great views and gorgeous sunsets. The home has been well maintained with tiled floors in the main living area, kitchen and bathrooms. The floors are carpeted in the bedrooms. The spacious floor plan has an office and a den in addition to the open plan living area and a large kitchen. The south facing pool and the deck are not overlooked and there are no rear neighbors. The home has energy efficient natural gas for heating, cooking, the patio grill and the fireplace. Pets are welcome but please no large dogs or aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have any available units?
1523 SUNDOWN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have?
Some of 1523 SUNDOWN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 SUNDOWN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1523 SUNDOWN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 SUNDOWN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE offers parking.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE has a pool.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 SUNDOWN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 SUNDOWN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College