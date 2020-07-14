1523 SUNDOWN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful home on top of a hill with great views and gorgeous sunsets. The home has been well maintained with tiled floors in the main living area, kitchen and bathrooms. The floors are carpeted in the bedrooms. The spacious floor plan has an office and a den in addition to the open plan living area and a large kitchen. The south facing pool and the deck are not overlooked and there are no rear neighbors. The home has energy efficient natural gas for heating, cooking, the patio grill and the fireplace. Pets are welcome but please no large dogs or aggressive breeds.