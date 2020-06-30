610 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished rental unit with wonderful views in sought after Island Estates and close to Clearwater Beach. Building is lovely and has a large heated swimming pool. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with an eat-in area. There is a washer & dryer in the unit. This unit is very clean and ready for you. Living in Island Estates allows you to walk to neighborhood restaurants, banks, grocery store and much more. The Jolley Trolley makes stops on Island Estates as well, which will take you to Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, and other areas. Four Month or more lease, no pets and the first, last and security deposit are due upon moving in. This beautiful Clearwater Beach condo is READY to RENT now! Optional boat slip for additional rental fee.