Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

610 ISLAND WAY

610 Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

610 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished rental unit with wonderful views in sought after Island Estates and close to Clearwater Beach. Building is lovely and has a large heated swimming pool. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with an eat-in area. There is a washer & dryer in the unit. This unit is very clean and ready for you. Living in Island Estates allows you to walk to neighborhood restaurants, banks, grocery store and much more. The Jolley Trolley makes stops on Island Estates as well, which will take you to Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, and other areas. Four Month or more lease, no pets and the first, last and security deposit are due upon moving in. This beautiful Clearwater Beach condo is READY to RENT now! Optional boat slip for additional rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
610 ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 610 ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
610 ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 610 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 610 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 610 ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 610 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 610 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 610 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 610 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 610 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.

