Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

ANNUAL RENT. Welcome to St Tropez Condo. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 Bath condo located on the second floor is upgraded with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted, new laminate floor. Community pool available for your use. Convenient location near interstate, Westfield Countryside mall and other shopping and restaurant. No pets. First month and security deposit to move in. Call for showing appointment.