Clearwater, FL
331 CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

331 CLEVELAND STREET

331 Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this amazing luxury downtown rental condo home featuring one of the best views in Clearwater. From your living room you can enjoy the crystal blue waters of Clearwater Harbor during the day, and the lights of the lively downtown area at night. Floor to ceiling windows and super high ceilings really maximize the water views and amplify the square footage. The versatile 2-bedroom floor plan has a cozy den located off the foyer which can be used for movie watching or a private library. The gourmet kitchen features outstanding high end stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops with an extended hang-over top to accommodate additional guests. Take note of the upgraded master bath featuring frame-less European styled glass doors. This unit also boasts Minka fans, closet organizers in both bedrooms giving you plenty of storage space. Check out the California Closets which maximize the storage capacity and upgraded the windows with UV protection film. You also have access to an amenity deck with heated pool and spa, pool side cabana, huge fitness center, and first floor billiard table. Gated garage and 24-hour manned desk coverage is standard in this secure building. Storage will not convey with this unit. Parking spaces 201 and 202 are deeded to this unit. This unit is available April 1st through December 31st. Only 8 minutes’ drive from Clearwater Beach and entertainment filled downtown Clearwater is right outside your building. 12 mins from the Pinellas trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
331 CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 331 CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
331 CLEVELAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 331 CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 331 CLEVELAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 CLEVELAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 331 CLEVELAND STREET has a pool.
Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 331 CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 331 CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
