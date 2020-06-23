331 CLEVELAND STREET

Amenities

Welcome to this amazing luxury downtown rental condo home featuring one of the best views in Clearwater. From your living room you can enjoy the crystal blue waters of Clearwater Harbor during the day, and the lights of the lively downtown area at night. Floor to ceiling windows and super high ceilings really maximize the water views and amplify the square footage. The versatile 2-bedroom floor plan has a cozy den located off the foyer which can be used for movie watching or a private library. The gourmet kitchen features outstanding high end stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops with an extended hang-over top to accommodate additional guests. Take note of the upgraded master bath featuring frame-less European styled glass doors. This unit also boasts Minka fans, closet organizers in both bedrooms giving you plenty of storage space. Check out the California Closets which maximize the storage capacity and upgraded the windows with UV protection film. You also have access to an amenity deck with heated pool and spa, pool side cabana, huge fitness center, and first floor billiard table. Gated garage and 24-hour manned desk coverage is standard in this secure building. Storage will not convey with this unit. Parking spaces 201 and 202 are deeded to this unit. This unit is available April 1st through December 31st. Only 8 minutes’ drive from Clearwater Beach and entertainment filled downtown Clearwater is right outside your building. 12 mins from the Pinellas trail!