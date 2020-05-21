All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2755 VIA CAPRI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2755 VIA CAPRI
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

2755 VIA CAPRI

2755 via Capri · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2755 via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
VIEWS!!!!! From every room!! This FURNISHED one bedroom/one bath condo is located on the 3rd floor with the most desireable building at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. Top of the line Tommy Bahama furniture, linens, tv and kitchenware. Tile in the living/dining area and carpet in the bedroom. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, lighted tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. BBQ grill behind the building. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2755 VIA CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2755 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2755 VIA CAPRI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa