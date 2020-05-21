2755 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

VIEWS!!!!! From every room!! This FURNISHED one bedroom/one bath condo is located on the 3rd floor with the most desireable building at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. Top of the line Tommy Bahama furniture, linens, tv and kitchenware. Tile in the living/dining area and carpet in the bedroom. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, lighted tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. BBQ grill behind the building. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.