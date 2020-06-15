All apartments in Clearwater
2747 VIA CAPRI
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:27 AM

2747 VIA CAPRI

2747 Via Capri · (727) 612-6569
Location

2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home. Features include granite counter tops, laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout the unit. Open floor plan with gas fireplace and large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Relaxing garden tub and double sinks in the main master suite. Grand Venezia is a gated, waterfront community with easy commutes to Tampa and the airports. Sorry, no pets in this lovely unit. The clubhouse has a fitness center, business center, heated pool, hot tub and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2747 VIA CAPRI has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2747 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2747 VIA CAPRI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
