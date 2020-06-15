2747 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home. Features include granite counter tops, laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout the unit. Open floor plan with gas fireplace and large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Relaxing garden tub and double sinks in the main master suite. Grand Venezia is a gated, waterfront community with easy commutes to Tampa and the airports. Sorry, no pets in this lovely unit. The clubhouse has a fitness center, business center, heated pool, hot tub and so much more!