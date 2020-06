Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub

Nice 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This unit has a separate Dining area that could be used as Office Space. Large Master Bedroom with Large Walk in Closet. Oversized Bath with Double Sink Vanity. Detached One Car Garage. This Condo is located in the Gated Grand Bellagio Community. Amenities included in the rear are Trash, Pool & Lawn Care. Enjoy the Bellagio Amenities such as the Waterfront Pool & Spa, 24/7 Fitness Center. 1.5 mile Lighted Waterfront Walking Path, plus much more.