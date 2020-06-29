All apartments in Clearwater
1438 San Juan Court - B
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:36 AM

1438 San Juan Court - B

1438 San Juan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1438 San Juan Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Clearwater, FL!
Beautiful, spacious and updated 1 bed 1 bath.
Conveniently located only 1 mile from Downtown Clearwater and only 4 miles from Clearwater beach!!

-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
-Fully fenced in yard.
-Tenant pays all utilities.
-Close to gulf to bay blvd, restaurants and shopping.
-Laundry hook ups in unit
-Lots of natural light and big bedroom

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

**FREE application for approved tenants**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have any available units?
1438 San Juan Court - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1438 San Juan Court - B currently offering any rent specials?
1438 San Juan Court - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 San Juan Court - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 San Juan Court - B is pet friendly.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B offer parking?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not offer parking.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have a pool?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not have a pool.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have accessible units?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 San Juan Court - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 San Juan Court - B does not have units with air conditioning.
