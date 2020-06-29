1438 San Juan Court - B

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Welcome to Clearwater, FL!

Beautiful, spacious and updated 1 bed 1 bath.

Conveniently located only 1 mile from Downtown Clearwater and only 4 miles from Clearwater beach!!



-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.

-Fully fenced in yard.

-Tenant pays all utilities.

-Close to gulf to bay blvd, restaurants and shopping.

-Laundry hook ups in unit

-Lots of natural light and big bedroom



EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!



**FREE application for approved tenants**