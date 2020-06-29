1438 San Juan Court - B

Amenities
Welcome to Clearwater, FL!
Beautiful, spacious and updated 1 bed 1 bath.
Conveniently located only 1 mile from Downtown Clearwater and only 4 miles from Clearwater beach!!
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
-Fully fenced in yard.
-Tenant pays all utilities.
-Close to gulf to bay blvd, restaurants and shopping.
-Laundry hook ups in unit
-Lots of natural light and big bedroom
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
**FREE application for approved tenants**