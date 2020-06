Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious Waterfront Condo is perfect for a vacation at the beach. The open floor plan has awesome views and an enormous patio overlooking the Gulf of Mexico to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. This one bedroom condo will sleep up to six people. It is available to rent beginning 6/1/2020. Rental rates vary according to terms, conditions and length of Lease. June is $1800, July-Aug. $1700 each,

Sept. $1800, Oct. $1900, Nov. $2000, and Dec. $2100.