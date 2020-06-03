3410 FIELDSTONE CT

Amenities

Branan Field Road Brick Beauty! - Nice home located near Branan Field and Blanding Blvd and close to a Home depot,Target, and Walmart. Tucked away back in the woods is the fine subdivision of Whisper Creek. Super convenient to everything, it has a Middleburg address but it's not really close to Middleburg, it's closer to Oakleaf plantation and is only 4 miles from the Duval County line. However, it has all the benefits of Clay County, new shopping, and a direct path to Interstate 10. Location is terrific! The home shows well. The back patio is covered and large for cookouts. No neighbors behind the home, it sits in a cul-de-sac. Excellent location, Great price for the home. Whisper Creek community. This won't last long, call today.



Application Fee $50

Pet fee $300 non-refundable with approval.



(RLNE1867420)