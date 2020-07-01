Rent Calculator
709 BLOOM STREET
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM
709 BLOOM STREET
709 Bloom Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
709 Bloom Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SUNNY 2 STORY END UNIT CONDO. GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND GREAT BALCONY. DOWNTOWN LOCATION CLOSE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, POOL, PARK AND ACTIVITIES. ENJOY DOWNTOWN LIVING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have any available units?
709 BLOOM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 709 BLOOM STREET have?
Some of 709 BLOOM STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 709 BLOOM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
709 BLOOM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 BLOOM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 709 BLOOM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 709 BLOOM STREET offers parking.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 BLOOM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have a pool?
Yes, 709 BLOOM STREET has a pool.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have accessible units?
No, 709 BLOOM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 BLOOM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 BLOOM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 BLOOM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
