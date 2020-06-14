All apartments in Celebration
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

600 Market Street Unit #220

600 Market St · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Market St, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 600 Market Street Unit #220 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 600 Market Street Unit 220 Celebration, Fl. 34747. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing. HOA Application required.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West toward Tampa, Exit 64 toward Kissimmee, Turn right onto Celebration Ave., Turn Left onto Water Street, stay straight to go onto Market Street, 600 Market Street is on your Right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have any available units?
600 Market Street Unit #220 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 600 Market Street Unit #220 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Market Street Unit #220 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Market Street Unit #220 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 offer parking?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 does not offer parking.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have a pool?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have accessible units?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Market Street Unit #220 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Market Street Unit #220 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Market Street Unit #220 has units with air conditioning.
