591 WATER STREET
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM

591 WATER STREET

591 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

591 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr maintenance
Top Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Downtown Celebration. This condo is in an elevator Building. Open
Living room Dining room combo with huge windows overlooking the courtyard. New Carpet in the living room and
bedroom. New granite countertops being installed in the Kitchen and Bathroom. New Microwave and range will be
installed before move in. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included
in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 WATER STREET have any available units?
591 WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 591 WATER STREET have?
Some of 591 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
591 WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 591 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 591 WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 591 WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 591 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 591 WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 WATER STREET have a pool?
No, 591 WATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 591 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 591 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 591 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 591 WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 591 WATER STREET has units with air conditioning.
