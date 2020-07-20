591 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747 Celebration
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr maintenance
Top Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Downtown Celebration. This condo is in an elevator Building. Open Living room Dining room combo with huge windows overlooking the courtyard. New Carpet in the living room and bedroom. New granite countertops being installed in the Kitchen and Bathroom. New Microwave and range will be installed before move in. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 591 WATER STREET have any available units?
591 WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 591 WATER STREET have?
Some of 591 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
591 WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.