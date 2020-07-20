591 WATER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr maintenance

Top Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Downtown Celebration. This condo is in an elevator Building. Open

Living room Dining room combo with huge windows overlooking the courtyard. New Carpet in the living room and

bedroom. New granite countertops being installed in the Kitchen and Bathroom. New Microwave and range will be

installed before move in. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included

in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.