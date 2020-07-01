229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Charming, naturally well-lit, furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Celebration Georgetown Community.

Nestled in the North Village neighborhood of the picturesque town of Celebration, Georgetown is a wonderful place to live and thrive.



Whether you enjoy sunbathing under the Florida sunshine or taking a dip in the pool, Georgetown has got you covered. Take a break at the beautifully tiled pool-side gazebo – it's a perfect spot for barbecuing! Alongside our refreshing pool area you will find our popular tennis court, which is great for both tennis matches and games of pickleball. Just off the pool you'll find our fully equipped fitness center. Residents and guests can even relax in the newly renovated Clubhouse. Its elegant nautical design offers a quiet place to unwind, sip coffee, or even host a business meeting.



Georgetown not only offers a cozy oasis to retire to at the end of the day, but its proximity to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, downtown Celebration, local shops, and wonderful restaurants makes it a central location for great entertainment! It also offers easy access to major highways for your convenience.