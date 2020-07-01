All apartments in Celebration
229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301
229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301

229 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

229 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Charming, naturally well-lit, furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Celebration Georgetown Community.
Nestled in the North Village neighborhood of the picturesque town of Celebration, Georgetown is a wonderful place to live and thrive.

Whether you enjoy sunbathing under the Florida sunshine or taking a dip in the pool, Georgetown has got you covered. Take a break at the beautifully tiled pool-side gazebo – it's a perfect spot for barbecuing! Alongside our refreshing pool area you will find our popular tennis court, which is great for both tennis matches and games of pickleball. Just off the pool you'll find our fully equipped fitness center. Residents and guests can even relax in the newly renovated Clubhouse. Its elegant nautical design offers a quiet place to unwind, sip coffee, or even host a business meeting.

Georgetown not only offers a cozy oasis to retire to at the end of the day, but its proximity to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, downtown Celebration, local shops, and wonderful restaurants makes it a central location for great entertainment! It also offers easy access to major highways for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have any available units?
229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have?
Some of 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 pet-friendly?
No, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 offer parking?
No, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 does not offer parking.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have a pool?
Yes, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 has a pool.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 Longview Avenue - 1, apt 301 has units with air conditioning.

