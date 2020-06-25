All apartments in Celebration
Celebration, FL
1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE

1411 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious first floor corner located in condo located in Artisan Park! Features open floor plan, bright and airy with lots of windows and 2 French doors. The 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, office/den, laundry room with storage cabinets.
The kitchen features granite counters, 42" Maple wood cabinetry, closet pantry. The master suite has large sleeping space large enough for your king size furniture, a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers a garden tub with separate shower, double vanity with lots of cabinetry and draws! Other features are the private covered patio, office/den or sleeping area and assigned single car garage. The Artisan Park village features a resort style community clubhouse , with heated lap pool, water fall feature spa, fitness center, cafe' and so much more. A great place to call your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
