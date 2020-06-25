1411 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious first floor corner located in condo located in Artisan Park! Features open floor plan, bright and airy with lots of windows and 2 French doors. The 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, office/den, laundry room with storage cabinets.

The kitchen features granite counters, 42" Maple wood cabinetry, closet pantry. The master suite has large sleeping space large enough for your king size furniture, a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom offers a garden tub with separate shower, double vanity with lots of cabinetry and draws! Other features are the private covered patio, office/den or sleeping area and assigned single car garage. The Artisan Park village features a resort style community clubhouse , with heated lap pool, water fall feature spa, fitness center, cafe' and so much more. A great place to call your home!