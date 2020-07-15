All apartments in Celebration
1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B

1408 Stickley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
gym
parking
pool
garage
1408B Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric are included. Fitness center and pools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have any available units?
1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
Is 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B offers parking.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B has a pool.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
