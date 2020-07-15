All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1128 RUSH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1128 RUSH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 RUSH STREET

1128 Rush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1128 Rush Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom Pool Home in South Village of Celebration. One Bedroom on first level with full Bath. Open Family Room / Kitchen Combo with new black Stainless Steal Appliances. No carpet, all new Hardwood Floors thought the home. Huge windows looking out to the pool and yard. Yard is completely fenced in. Master Bedroom is on the second level with renovated Bathroom with huge walk in closet. 2 additional Bedrooms share a Bathroom both with access to a Balcony overlooking the front of the home. Just 2 blocks away from the Spring Park Pool and Playground. Rent includes Pool and Lawn Care an A/C Filters delivered to your door each month. ******** The owners of this Property will be adding a 3rd Bay to the Garage and Also a Garage Apartment in early 2019. This will result in tenants not being able to use the Garage while it is under construction. A $300 rent reduction will be given to Tenants during the construction. Tenants will also have the first right to rent the Apartment for an
additional $900 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 RUSH STREET have any available units?
1128 RUSH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1128 RUSH STREET have?
Some of 1128 RUSH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 RUSH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1128 RUSH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 RUSH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1128 RUSH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1128 RUSH STREET offers parking.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 RUSH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1128 RUSH STREET has a pool.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1128 RUSH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 RUSH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 RUSH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1128 RUSH STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College