1128 RUSH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

4 Bedroom Pool Home in South Village of Celebration. One Bedroom on first level with full Bath. Open Family Room / Kitchen Combo with new black Stainless Steal Appliances. No carpet, all new Hardwood Floors thought the home. Huge windows looking out to the pool and yard. Yard is completely fenced in. Master Bedroom is on the second level with renovated Bathroom with huge walk in closet. 2 additional Bedrooms share a Bathroom both with access to a Balcony overlooking the front of the home. Just 2 blocks away from the Spring Park Pool and Playground. Rent includes Pool and Lawn Care an A/C Filters delivered to your door each month. ******** The owners of this Property will be adding a 3rd Bay to the Garage and Also a Garage Apartment in early 2019. This will result in tenants not being able to use the Garage while it is under construction. A $300 rent reduction will be given to Tenants during the construction. Tenants will also have the first right to rent the Apartment for an

additional $900 per month.