All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1119 OSCAR SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1119 OSCAR SQUARE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1119 OSCAR SQUARE

1119 Oscar Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1119 Oscar Square, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 ½ Bathroom Single Family Home in Artisan Park. New Luxury Plank Vinyl flooring in the entry, living room and dining room, new interior paint and new carpeting throughout the second level of the home. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas range, cooking island, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and pantry. The kitchen is open to the Family Room with access to the covered/screened patio. Separate office space with Built in Desk. Three bedrooms located on the second floor with new wall-to-wall carpeting. The Master Suite includes his & her closets. Master Bath features dual sink vanity and walk-in shower Secondary full bathroom includes a combination tub with shower and vanity. Two additional bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Detached 2 car rear entry. Access to the Artisan Park Club House with fitness center, bar & restaurant, multipurpose room, summer kitchen, billiards, plasma TV's, heated pool & spa. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included in the rent. Pet Friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have any available units?
1119 OSCAR SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have?
Some of 1119 OSCAR SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 OSCAR SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1119 OSCAR SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 OSCAR SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE has a pool.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 OSCAR SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1119 OSCAR SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida