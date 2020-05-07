1119 OSCAR SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 ½ Bathroom Single Family Home in Artisan Park. New Luxury Plank Vinyl flooring in the entry, living room and dining room, new interior paint and new carpeting throughout the second level of the home. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas range, cooking island, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and pantry. The kitchen is open to the Family Room with access to the covered/screened patio. Separate office space with Built in Desk. Three bedrooms located on the second floor with new wall-to-wall carpeting. The Master Suite includes his & her closets. Master Bath features dual sink vanity and walk-in shower Secondary full bathroom includes a combination tub with shower and vanity. Two additional bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Detached 2 car rear entry. Access to the Artisan Park Club House with fitness center, bar & restaurant, multipurpose room, summer kitchen, billiards, plasma TV's, heated pool & spa. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included in the rent. Pet Friendly!!