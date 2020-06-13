All apartments in Casselberry
510 Iris Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 10:26 AM

510 Iris Road

510 Iris Road · No Longer Available
Location

510 Iris Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/15/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Iris Road have any available units?
510 Iris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 510 Iris Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 Iris Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Iris Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Iris Road is pet friendly.
Does 510 Iris Road offer parking?
Yes, 510 Iris Road does offer parking.
Does 510 Iris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Iris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Iris Road have a pool?
Yes, 510 Iris Road has a pool.
Does 510 Iris Road have accessible units?
No, 510 Iris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Iris Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Iris Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Iris Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Iris Road does not have units with air conditioning.
