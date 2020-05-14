All apartments in Casselberry
472 Banyon Tree Cir Unit 56-206

No Longer Available
Location

472 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Nicely Updated Large 1/1 Located in Great Winter Park/Maitland Location at the Carrington Park Condos - Condo for rent in Carrington Park in Maitland/Casselberry area with brand new carpet and paint. Second floor unit. Great location on the corner of Howell Branch and Semoran. Walking distance to shopping and groceries. Close to UCF, Winter Park, Altamonte, Downtown, I-4. Close proximity to the pool and laundry. Water, sewer, garbage, & pest control included. $50 Application fee, minimum of 1 month security deposit. Must make 2.5 times income and have a good rental history with a minimum 600 or higher credit score.
.
Please call our office for more information 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.

Features
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet
Balcony, deck, patio
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Parking
Pool
Fitness center

(RLNE3046456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

