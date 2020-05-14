472 Banyon Tree Cir Unit 56-206

Amenities

Nicely Updated Large 1/1 Located in Great Winter Park/Maitland Location at the Carrington Park Condos - Condo for rent in Carrington Park in Maitland/Casselberry area with brand new carpet and paint. Second floor unit. Great location on the corner of Howell Branch and Semoran. Walking distance to shopping and groceries. Close to UCF, Winter Park, Altamonte, Downtown, I-4. Close proximity to the pool and laundry. Water, sewer, garbage, & pest control included. $50 Application fee, minimum of 1 month security deposit. Must make 2.5 times income and have a good rental history with a minimum 600 or higher credit score.

Please call our office for more information 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



