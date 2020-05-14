All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE

424 Banyon Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

424 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Carrington Park. Amenities: 3 Pools, Fitness and Playground. Unit located on the second floor. and in front of the Howell Branch easy access and walk distance from shopping center. Wood laminate floors. Tile floors on bathroom and Kitchen. Screen patio with access to the back staircase behind the condo, close from the pool, fitness center and playground.
Tenant is responsible for any and all fees associated with obtaining power,cable, gate passes, mailbox keys, any amenity passes/keys. Rental insurance required, final cleaning fee once the unit is vacate at the end of the lease.
No Smoking, No pets, No Roommates /No Cosigners.
No application fee only fees for application required by the HOA. Deposit and first month.Criminal backgrounds will be checked by the HOA, Fee $ 50 per couple or $ 50 per person. No evictions within the last 7 years will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have any available units?
424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have?
Some of 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College