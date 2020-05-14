424 BANYON TREE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Carrington Park. Amenities: 3 Pools, Fitness and Playground. Unit located on the second floor. and in front of the Howell Branch easy access and walk distance from shopping center. Wood laminate floors. Tile floors on bathroom and Kitchen. Screen patio with access to the back staircase behind the condo, close from the pool, fitness center and playground.

Tenant is responsible for any and all fees associated with obtaining power,cable, gate passes, mailbox keys, any amenity passes/keys. Rental insurance required, final cleaning fee once the unit is vacate at the end of the lease.

No Smoking, No pets, No Roommates /No Cosigners.

No application fee only fees for application required by the HOA. Deposit and first month.Criminal backgrounds will be checked by the HOA, Fee $ 50 per couple or $ 50 per person. No evictions within the last 7 years will be accepted.