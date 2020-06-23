All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 421 Marigold Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
421 Marigold Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:53 PM

421 Marigold Road

421 Marigold Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

421 Marigold Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is situated in the Carriage Hill and is just a short walk or bike ride to the Seminole Trail. The home also features a fully fenced backyard!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Marigold Road have any available units?
421 Marigold Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 421 Marigold Road currently offering any rent specials?
421 Marigold Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Marigold Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Marigold Road is pet friendly.
Does 421 Marigold Road offer parking?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not offer parking.
Does 421 Marigold Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Marigold Road have a pool?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not have a pool.
Does 421 Marigold Road have accessible units?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Marigold Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Marigold Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Marigold Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College