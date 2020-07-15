37 Teresa Ct.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bbcaf5095 ---- AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 13, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice two bedroom is located on a quiet cul-de-sac just west of 17-92 near Lake Triplet in Casselberry within walking distance to shops and restaurants. It includes a spacious floor plan with ceramic tile throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms, a nicely appointed kitchen, stackable washer/dryer hookups, fenced yard in back and carport for off street parking. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.