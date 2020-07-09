2690 Granada Run

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool tennis court

Available September 12th!

No Pets

--

This 3 Bed and 2 Bath Seminole County Home located in the amenity-full community of Winward Square, Features an Elegant mix of Ceramic and Wood Type Flooring. It also features Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Dual Walk-in Closets, Plenty of Storage Space, Screened-In Patio, Serenity Garden with Privacy Fence, As-Is Washer and Dryer, and Community Amenities include a Tennis Court, Shuffleboard, Picnic Area, Child Play Area, and 2 Pools.



Located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, Full Sail, UCF, and so much more!



- Lawncare within the unit property line is not included

- 12-month lease

- $65.00 Application Fee

- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 Housing Program

- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a scam.

Contact us to schedule a showing.