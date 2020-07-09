All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2690 Granada Run

2690 Granada Run · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Granada Run, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
Available September 12th!
No Pets
--
This 3 Bed and 2 Bath Seminole County Home located in the amenity-full community of Winward Square, Features an Elegant mix of Ceramic and Wood Type Flooring. It also features Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Dual Walk-in Closets, Plenty of Storage Space, Screened-In Patio, Serenity Garden with Privacy Fence, As-Is Washer and Dryer, and Community Amenities include a Tennis Court, Shuffleboard, Picnic Area, Child Play Area, and 2 Pools.

Located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, Full Sail, UCF, and so much more!

- Lawncare within the unit property line is not included
- 12-month lease
- $65.00 Application Fee
- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 Housing Program
- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a scam.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Granada Run have any available units?
2690 Granada Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Granada Run have?
Some of 2690 Granada Run's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Granada Run currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Granada Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Granada Run pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Granada Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2690 Granada Run offer parking?
No, 2690 Granada Run does not offer parking.
Does 2690 Granada Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Granada Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Granada Run have a pool?
Yes, 2690 Granada Run has a pool.
Does 2690 Granada Run have accessible units?
No, 2690 Granada Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Granada Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Granada Run does not have units with dishwashers.

