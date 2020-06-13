All apartments in Casselberry
2632 CAYMAN WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

2632 CAYMAN WAY

2632 Cayman Way · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Cayman Way, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND UPDATED, THIS BRIGHT, 1-FLOOR, TOWN-HOME IN DESIRABLE WINTER PARK IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN! Close to groceries, restaurants, shopping and highly-rated schools. Upon entering, you'll notice the luxurious high ceilings filled with tons of natural light from walk-out sliding doors, large windows and skylights. Fully renovated kitchen w/granite counter tops, back splash and 4 brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Updated bathroom features a brand-new double-sink vanity, mirror and toilet as well as an elegant glass walk-in shower w/built-in shower seat. Spacious family room and master bedroom features walk-in closet and separate sitting area under skylights. Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have any available units?
2632 CAYMAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have?
Some of 2632 CAYMAN WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 CAYMAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2632 CAYMAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 CAYMAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2632 CAYMAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY offer parking?
No, 2632 CAYMAN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 CAYMAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have a pool?
No, 2632 CAYMAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2632 CAYMAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 CAYMAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 CAYMAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
