2632 CAYMAN WAY

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND UPDATED, THIS BRIGHT, 1-FLOOR, TOWN-HOME IN DESIRABLE WINTER PARK IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN! Close to groceries, restaurants, shopping and highly-rated schools. Upon entering, you'll notice the luxurious high ceilings filled with tons of natural light from walk-out sliding doors, large windows and skylights. Fully renovated kitchen w/granite counter tops, back splash and 4 brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Updated bathroom features a brand-new double-sink vanity, mirror and toilet as well as an elegant glass walk-in shower w/built-in shower seat. Spacious family room and master bedroom features walk-in closet and separate sitting area under skylights. Make your appointment today.