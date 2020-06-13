2632 CAYMAN WAY

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED AND UPDATED, THIS BRIGHT, 1-FLOOR, TOWN-HOME IN DESIRABLE WINTER PARK IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN! Close to groceries, restaurants, shopping and highly-rated schools. Upon entering, you'll notice the luxurious high ceilings filled with tons of natural light from walk-out sliding doors, large windows and skylights. Fully renovated kitchen w/granite counter tops, back splash and 4 brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Updated bathroom features a brand-new double-sink vanity, mirror and toilet as well as an elegant glass walk-in shower w/built-in shower seat. Spacious family room and master bedroom features walk-in closet and separate sitting area under skylights. Make your appointment today.