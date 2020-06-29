2545 Galliano Circle - 1

Amenities

garage walk in closets hot tub

Winter Park:



Luxury sized 2 bedroom/2.5 bath plus loft Town Home in a Private Gated Community. Like a star Just back from the Spa! This just refreshed residence is now ready for its Close Up! Brand new gourmet kitchen, new baths, modern flooring and the latest materials and finishes-- all selected by noted area Designer. Your own garage leads to large Florida Open Floor Plan living area with screened lanai plus a down stairs half bath. All make this a perfect Stage Set for Family and Friends.



Upstairs; the Owner's Suite has its own new bath with large walk-in closet. A new laundry center has been added upstairs for your convenience. A large Bonus Loft Space and additional full sized bedroom and full bath add to the Star Appeal of this Made New Residence. New Camera Door bell system and mature landscaping complete the picture. Strategically located in Prestigious Winter Park; this Town Home Residence is just minutes to Interstate 4, State Road 436, Downtown and the posh shops and fine dining of charming Park Avenue. This boutique residence is professionally managed with your care and well-being in mind.