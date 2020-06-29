All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 2545 Galliano Circle - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2545 Galliano Circle - 1
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

2545 Galliano Circle - 1

2545 Galliano Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2545 Galliano Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Winter Park:

Luxury sized 2 bedroom/2.5 bath plus loft Town Home in a Private Gated Community. Like a star Just back from the Spa! This just refreshed residence is now ready for its Close Up! Brand new gourmet kitchen, new baths, modern flooring and the latest materials and finishes-- all selected by noted area Designer. Your own garage leads to large Florida Open Floor Plan living area with screened lanai plus a down stairs half bath. All make this a perfect Stage Set for Family and Friends.

Upstairs; the Owner's Suite has its own new bath with large walk-in closet. A new laundry center has been added upstairs for your convenience. A large Bonus Loft Space and additional full sized bedroom and full bath add to the Star Appeal of this Made New Residence. New Camera Door bell system and mature landscaping complete the picture. Strategically located in Prestigious Winter Park; this Town Home Residence is just minutes to Interstate 4, State Road 436, Downtown and the posh shops and fine dining of charming Park Avenue. This boutique residence is professionally managed with your care and well-being in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have any available units?
2545 Galliano Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Galliano Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College