2425 DOMINICA RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool shuffle board tennis court

Great Location, beautiful and comfortable one story 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse in Windward Square community in Winter Park. All rooms have ceramic tile. Spacious living and dining rooms, and enclosed patio with sliding glass windows. It has a beautiful fenced yard. Plenty of storage area. 3 parking spaces in front of the unit. The Community has 3 pools, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and shuffleboard. It is conveniently located near the intersection of 436 and Howell Branch Rd which is close to shopping, restaurants, Full Sail University, UCF, LA Fitness and much more