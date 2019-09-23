All apartments in Casselberry
2425 DOMINICA RUN
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

2425 DOMINICA RUN

2425 Dominica Run · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Dominica Run, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Great Location, beautiful and comfortable one story 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse in Windward Square community in Winter Park. All rooms have ceramic tile. Spacious living and dining rooms, and enclosed patio with sliding glass windows. It has a beautiful fenced yard. Plenty of storage area. 3 parking spaces in front of the unit. The Community has 3 pools, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and shuffleboard. It is conveniently located near the intersection of 436 and Howell Branch Rd which is close to shopping, restaurants, Full Sail University, UCF, LA Fitness and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have any available units?
2425 DOMINICA RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have?
Some of 2425 DOMINICA RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 DOMINICA RUN currently offering any rent specials?
2425 DOMINICA RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 DOMINICA RUN pet-friendly?
No, 2425 DOMINICA RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN offer parking?
Yes, 2425 DOMINICA RUN offers parking.
Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 DOMINICA RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have a pool?
Yes, 2425 DOMINICA RUN has a pool.
Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have accessible units?
No, 2425 DOMINICA RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 DOMINICA RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 DOMINICA RUN has units with dishwashers.

