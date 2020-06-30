2422 Branch Way #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

1/1 Condo at Carrington Park - Call Millie 407-241-9497 - This 1 bedroom unit on the 2nd floor is over looking the parking. Unit is has stainless steel appliances floors are laminated, also has a private bedroom. This unit will not last long. Get into this cozy unit. Very close to the pool. This unit will not last. HOA approval is required.



Application: $75.00 per person

Rent: $850.00

Security Deposit:$850.00

Administration Fee: $100.00

HOA: $50.00 per person



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2447378)