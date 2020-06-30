All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2422 Branch Way #202

2422 Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Branch Way, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
1/1 Condo at Carrington Park - Call Millie 407-241-9497 - This 1 bedroom unit on the 2nd floor is over looking the parking. Unit is has stainless steel appliances floors are laminated, also has a private bedroom. This unit will not last long. Get into this cozy unit. Very close to the pool. This unit will not last. HOA approval is required.

Application: $75.00 per person
Rent: $850.00
Security Deposit:$850.00
Administration Fee: $100.00
HOA: $50.00 per person

No Pets Allowed



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Branch Way #202 have any available units?
2422 Branch Way #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Branch Way #202 have?
Some of 2422 Branch Way #202's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Branch Way #202 currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Branch Way #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Branch Way #202 pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Branch Way #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2422 Branch Way #202 offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Branch Way #202 offers parking.
Does 2422 Branch Way #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Branch Way #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Branch Way #202 have a pool?
Yes, 2422 Branch Way #202 has a pool.
Does 2422 Branch Way #202 have accessible units?
No, 2422 Branch Way #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Branch Way #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Branch Way #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

