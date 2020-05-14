227 Colony Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b93a3df0c6 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom home is located on a quiet street in the Colonnades community of Casselberry just off 434 and convenient to shopping, dining, parks, lakes and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with living room, dining room off the kitchen, inside utility room, fenced yard and plenty of off street parking. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.