Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
227 Colony Dr.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

227 Colony Dr.

227 Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Colony Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b93a3df0c6 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom home is located on a quiet street in the Colonnades community of Casselberry just off 434 and convenient to shopping, dining, parks, lakes and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with living room, dining room off the kitchen, inside utility room, fenced yard and plenty of off street parking. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Colony Dr. have any available units?
227 Colony Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 227 Colony Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
227 Colony Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Colony Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 227 Colony Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 227 Colony Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 227 Colony Dr. offers parking.
Does 227 Colony Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Colony Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Colony Dr. have a pool?
No, 227 Colony Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 227 Colony Dr. have accessible units?
No, 227 Colony Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Colony Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Colony Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Colony Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Colony Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
