Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3/2 Home located in Casselberry, Close to 434 & all Shopping, Tile throughout the Home - BACK ON THE MARKET, CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT!!!!!



Enjoy this cute cozy home located in Casselberry, inside laundry room with washer & dryer connections. All tile Throughout the Home, Master Bathroom Remodeled, Minutes Away from Shopping and 434



(RLNE4425477)