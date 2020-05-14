200 Paul Mcclure Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Home nestled in the Lake District - Property Id: 241470



Charming home on a private street in the highly sought after Lake Disteict. A quiet neighborhood centered between Winter Park, Maitland and Altamont Mall. The house is on a dead end culdesac street in the heart of Casselberry's attractive Lake District with active life style amenities and access to walking and biking trails outside your door, golf courses, scenic lakes, parks, library, and coffee shops. Easy access to highways, dinning, shopping and healthcare facilities. Close to Casselberry and Maitland schools.

Spacious bedrooms with large windows. wood burning Fire Place, vaulted ceiling, screened Florida room, patios with wood decking, two car garage with extra space for storage. Property owner maintains landscaping. Breakfast nook, and a formal dining room that can be used as a study/office. A large laundry powder room. Plenty of natural resources and amenities in the vicinity to enjoy active lifestyle as well as quiet relaxed time.

No Pets Allowed



