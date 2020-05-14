All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

200 Paul Mcclure Ct

200 Paul Mcclure Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Paul Mcclure Court, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Home nestled in the Lake District - Property Id: 241470

Charming home on a private street in the highly sought after Lake Disteict. A quiet neighborhood centered between Winter Park, Maitland and Altamont Mall. The house is on a dead end culdesac street in the heart of Casselberry's attractive Lake District with active life style amenities and access to walking and biking trails outside your door, golf courses, scenic lakes, parks, library, and coffee shops. Easy access to highways, dinning, shopping and healthcare facilities. Close to Casselberry and Maitland schools.
Spacious bedrooms with large windows. wood burning Fire Place, vaulted ceiling, screened Florida room, patios with wood decking, two car garage with extra space for storage. Property owner maintains landscaping. Breakfast nook, and a formal dining room that can be used as a study/office. A large laundry powder room. Plenty of natural resources and amenities in the vicinity to enjoy active lifestyle as well as quiet relaxed time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241470
Property Id 241470

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have any available units?
200 Paul Mcclure Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have?
Some of 200 Paul Mcclure Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Paul Mcclure Ct currently offering any rent specials?
200 Paul Mcclure Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Paul Mcclure Ct pet-friendly?
No, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct offer parking?
Yes, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct offers parking.
Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have a pool?
No, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct does not have a pool.
Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have accessible units?
No, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Paul Mcclure Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Paul Mcclure Ct has units with dishwashers.

