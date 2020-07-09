All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

134 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

134 Lago Vista Boulevard, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the popular Red Bug/436 Area in Lago Vista, which is a Lakefront Town-home Community. This is the largest unit the complex has to offer w/ 4 Bedrooms & 3 FULL Bathrooms. Great for a larger family. One of the bedrooms is on the first floor and can be used as an Office or Bedroom or Other. Property has been fully renovated, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new paint, the list goes on......There is a easily accessible laundry room on the first floor as well as easy storage of items under the stairwell. The floor plan is a Great Room plan with the Kitchen and Dining area flowing together. There is a 1 Car garage (w/ Garage door and opener) and an additional dedicated space and open parking. An additional screened in porch area adds flexible space outside. This is a premium unit overlooking the pool and very close to the recreation center and tennis courts. Take a stroll to Lake Howell on a cool Florida Summer evening. This is a maintenance free unit with pool and lawn being included within the rent. Call now to make an appointment to see this unit before its too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

