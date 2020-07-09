134 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the popular Red Bug/436 Area in Lago Vista, which is a Lakefront Town-home Community. This is the largest unit the complex has to offer w/ 4 Bedrooms & 3 FULL Bathrooms. Great for a larger family. One of the bedrooms is on the first floor and can be used as an Office or Bedroom or Other. Property has been fully renovated, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new paint, the list goes on......There is a easily accessible laundry room on the first floor as well as easy storage of items under the stairwell. The floor plan is a Great Room plan with the Kitchen and Dining area flowing together. There is a 1 Car garage (w/ Garage door and opener) and an additional dedicated space and open parking. An additional screened in porch area adds flexible space outside. This is a premium unit overlooking the pool and very close to the recreation center and tennis courts. Take a stroll to Lake Howell on a cool Florida Summer evening. This is a maintenance free unit with pool and lawn being included within the rent. Call now to make an appointment to see this unit before its too late.