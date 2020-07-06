All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated April 17 2019

1161 Lady Susan Dr

1161 Lady Susan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Lady Susan Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/884accf033 ----
Charming single family home in the Camelot subdivision in Casselberry. This spacious home impresses the moment you walk into the front door. It features a large living room, family room and separate dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom has a private bath with extra large walk in closet. The home has tile and carpet throughout and has been freshly painted. The back yard is fenced and has there is a open patio off Living room. This home is conveniently located close to 436, restaurants, schools, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have any available units?
1161 Lady Susan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 1161 Lady Susan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Lady Susan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Lady Susan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr offer parking?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have a pool?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Lady Susan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Lady Susan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

