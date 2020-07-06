1161 Lady Susan Dr

Amenities

Charming single family home in the Camelot subdivision in Casselberry. This spacious home impresses the moment you walk into the front door. It features a large living room, family room and separate dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. The master bedroom has a private bath with extra large walk in closet. The home has tile and carpet throughout and has been freshly painted. The back yard is fenced and has there is a open patio off Living room. This home is conveniently located close to 436, restaurants, schools, and shopping centers.