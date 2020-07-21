All apartments in Casselberry
1015 Wolf Trl

Location

1015 Wolf Trail, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Casselberry Beauty - Property Id: 169743

*** Location, Location, Location ***

Look no further!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Casselberry, FL. Seminole County Schools District. Home is newly painted and remodeled home with tile and vinyl flooring. Home has a formal living room, family room, and dinning space in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops with newer appliances. All bedroom closets have shelf space. New AC Unit installed in 2019. The house has a large backyard, large backyard patio and a small front patio.

- Pets welcome with no refundable pet deposit or Pet Rent option - ask for more details
- Security Deposit: With good standing credit, no evictions, no criminal background will be one months rent. With fair or lower credit will be two months rent.

3D Virtual Tour

https://www.nodalview.com/qXPbDn7HwhU6E49yWaSkAvck?viewer=mls

3D Video Tour

https://vimeo.com/393441225/e8a3e3c456
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169743
Property Id 169743

(RLNE5602779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Wolf Trl have any available units?
1015 Wolf Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Wolf Trl have?
Some of 1015 Wolf Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Wolf Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Wolf Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Wolf Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Wolf Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Wolf Trl offer parking?
No, 1015 Wolf Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Wolf Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Wolf Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Wolf Trl have a pool?
No, 1015 Wolf Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Wolf Trl have accessible units?
No, 1015 Wolf Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Wolf Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Wolf Trl has units with dishwashers.
