1015 Wolf Trl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

*** Location, Location, Location ***



Look no further!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Casselberry, FL. Seminole County Schools District. Home is newly painted and remodeled home with tile and vinyl flooring. Home has a formal living room, family room, and dinning space in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops with newer appliances. All bedroom closets have shelf space. New AC Unit installed in 2019. The house has a large backyard, large backyard patio and a small front patio.



- Pets welcome with no refundable pet deposit or Pet Rent option - ask for more details

- Security Deposit: With good standing credit, no evictions, no criminal background will be one months rent. With fair or lower credit will be two months rent.



https://www.nodalview.com/qXPbDn7HwhU6E49yWaSkAvck?viewer=mls



https://vimeo.com/393441225/e8a3e3c456

