1015 Wolf Trl

Amenities
Casselberry Beauty - Property Id: 169743
*** Location, Location, Location ***
Look no further!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Casselberry, FL. Seminole County Schools District. Home is newly painted and remodeled home with tile and vinyl flooring. Home has a formal living room, family room, and dinning space in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops with newer appliances. All bedroom closets have shelf space. New AC Unit installed in 2019. The house has a large backyard, large backyard patio and a small front patio.
- Pets welcome with no refundable pet deposit or Pet Rent option - ask for more details
- Security Deposit: With good standing credit, no evictions, no criminal background will be one months rent. With fair or lower credit will be two months rent.
3D Virtual Tour
https://www.nodalview.com/qXPbDn7HwhU6E49yWaSkAvck?viewer=mls
3D Video Tour
https://vimeo.com/393441225/e8a3e3c456
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169743
Property Id 169743
(RLNE5602779)