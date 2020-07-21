All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

9518 Citrus Glen Place

9518 Citrus Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

9518 Citrus Glen Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This is a luxury open plan townhouse unit. It has two elegant master on suite, a den/third bedroom, a separate half bath with laundry room connected as well as an elegant fire place in the formal living area. .The home has high end fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This is a great home for entertaining due to a large screen in patio that provides a large enough space for barbecuing as well. The community provides an outdoor pool, water and lawn care. For family time there is a park across from the home that includes a baseball field, basketball court, tennis court and a play ground for the little ones. Best of all you are in Old Carrollwood, which makes your commute to work a breeze, and restaurants and shoppings are just minutes away. So what are you waiting for!!!!!

(RLNE5055364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have any available units?
9518 Citrus Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have?
Some of 9518 Citrus Glen Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9518 Citrus Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
9518 Citrus Glen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9518 Citrus Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 9518 Citrus Glen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place offer parking?
No, 9518 Citrus Glen Place does not offer parking.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9518 Citrus Glen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have a pool?
Yes, 9518 Citrus Glen Place has a pool.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 9518 Citrus Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9518 Citrus Glen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9518 Citrus Glen Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9518 Citrus Glen Place has units with air conditioning.
