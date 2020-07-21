9518 Citrus Glen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

This is a luxury open plan townhouse unit. It has two elegant master on suite, a den/third bedroom, a separate half bath with laundry room connected as well as an elegant fire place in the formal living area. .The home has high end fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This is a great home for entertaining due to a large screen in patio that provides a large enough space for barbecuing as well. The community provides an outdoor pool, water and lawn care. For family time there is a park across from the home that includes a baseball field, basketball court, tennis court and a play ground for the little ones. Best of all you are in Old Carrollwood, which makes your commute to work a breeze, and restaurants and shoppings are just minutes away. So what are you waiting for!!!!!



(RLNE5055364)