5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

GREAT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! It is located on the first floor with 1BR/1BA PLUS DEN overlooking a tranquil pond with fountain. The unit has an open floor plan with crown molding, generous sized rooms, bedroom and spacious walk-in closet, an oversized bathroom with a spectacular garden tub and shower. Within the community is a beautiful pool, a fitness center with weights. Also included is a clubhouse available for rent with a kitchen for event preparations. This is great location within minutes to Veterans Expressway, top rated schools and Tampa International Airport. A QUIT PEACEFUL COMMUNITY! AND A BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM! YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!!!