Carrollwood, FL
5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

5616 Pinnacle Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
GREAT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! It is located on the first floor with 1BR/1BA PLUS DEN overlooking a tranquil pond with fountain. The unit has an open floor plan with crown molding, generous sized rooms, bedroom and spacious walk-in closet, an oversized bathroom with a spectacular garden tub and shower. Within the community is a beautiful pool, a fitness center with weights. Also included is a clubhouse available for rent with a kitchen for event preparations. This is great location within minutes to Veterans Expressway, top rated schools and Tampa International Airport. A QUIT PEACEFUL COMMUNITY! AND A BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM! YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have any available units?
5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have?
Some of 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
