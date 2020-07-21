5616 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

Amenities
GREAT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! It is located on the first floor with 1BR/1BA PLUS DEN overlooking a tranquil pond with fountain. The unit has an open floor plan with crown molding, generous sized rooms, bedroom and spacious walk-in closet, an oversized bathroom with a spectacular garden tub and shower. Within the community is a beautiful pool, a fitness center with weights. Also included is a clubhouse available for rent with a kitchen for event preparations. This is great location within minutes to Veterans Expressway, top rated schools and Tampa International Airport. A QUIT PEACEFUL COMMUNITY! AND A BEAUTIFUL CONDOMINIUM! YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!!!