5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

Carrollwood Area-Be the first to enjoy this beautifully remodeled 2bed/2bath 1st floor condominium located in a great gated community with pond view, 5 minutes from everything including supermarkets, a top-rated elementary school, Citrus park mall & a lot of restaurants! Everything is new! Spacious open floor with an open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. The split bedroom plan offers walk in closet & ceiling fan. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. The covered screened lanai offers a relaxing pond view with a storage closet.This gated community features a clubhouse, fitness, and a gorgeous pool. $1250 monthly with a 2 year contract. Don't miss it!!