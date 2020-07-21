All apartments in Carrollwood
5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE

5614 Pinnacle Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Carrollwood Area-Be the first to enjoy this beautifully remodeled 2bed/2bath 1st floor condominium located in a great gated community with pond view, 5 minutes from everything including supermarkets, a top-rated elementary school, Citrus park mall & a lot of restaurants! Everything is new! Spacious open floor with an open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. The split bedroom plan offers walk in closet & ceiling fan. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. The covered screened lanai offers a relaxing pond view with a storage closet.This gated community features a clubhouse, fitness, and a gorgeous pool. $1250 monthly with a 2 year contract. Don't miss it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have any available units?
5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have?
Some of 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
