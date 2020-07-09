5612 pinnacle heights 205

Amenities

well maintained 2nd floor condo in the gated community of The Pinnacle at Carrollwood. - This very well maintained 2nd floor condo has 1 bedroom/1 bathroom and is located in the gated community of The Pinnacle at Carrollwood. Washer and Dryer are inside the condo. The Spacious Bedroom features large walk-in closet. The large living room leads to open patio to enjoy. Community features a pool and a clubhouse with fitness center and indoor sports court. Great location, conveniently located close to Dale Mabry Hwy, Gunn Hwy, Veterans Expressway, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Rental Requirements: 1) first month rent and one month Security Deposit; 12 Month Lease; No Smoking, no pets. 2) Total Monthly Income Must be at least 3 times the Monthly Rent; 3) No Evictions or Bankruptcies; 4) No Criminal Record; 5) $50 Application Fee for any adult over the age of 18 residing in the property; 7) $25 HOA Application Required for any adult over the age of 18. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



