Amenities
The Pinnacle at Carrollwood 1/1 Condo - Privately owned, 1 bed/1bath 2nd flr condo located in The Pinnacle at Carrollwood. Well maintained with recent carpet and interior paint. Generously sized bedroom with walk-in closet and separate balcony access. Bathroom has tub/shower combination and separate closet with washer/dryer hookups. Community features include clubhouse, security gate and pool. No Pets/No Smoking. Minimum of 12 month lease.
Address: 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205, Tampa, FL 33624
Bed/Bath: 1/1 (734 SqFt)
Rent: $875
Security Deposit: $875
Application Fee: $75 (all prospective applicants age 18+ must apply and be approved)
Minimum Requirements*:
Verified Monthly Income (gross) 3x monthly rental amount
Successful financial screening - credit check, Credit Score of 650
Successful civil, criminal and background screening - no felonies, no previous evictions etc.,
Successful resident history review - previous leases, references, etc.
*Meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee applicant approval.
Additional Information for:
Security Deposit to be paid at lease order
First month's rent due at lease signing
New approved tenant must submit HOA compliance docs (app/screening) fee of $25 per occupant
Email sanders.rentals@aol.com to schedule showing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3189424)