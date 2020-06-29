All apartments in Carrollwood
5604 Pinnacle Heights #205

5604 Pinnacle Heights Cr 205 · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Pinnacle Heights Cr 205, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
The Pinnacle at Carrollwood 1/1 Condo - Privately owned, 1 bed/1bath 2nd flr condo located in The Pinnacle at Carrollwood. Well maintained with recent carpet and interior paint. Generously sized bedroom with walk-in closet and separate balcony access. Bathroom has tub/shower combination and separate closet with washer/dryer hookups. Community features include clubhouse, security gate and pool. No Pets/No Smoking. Minimum of 12 month lease.

Address: 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205, Tampa, FL 33624
Bed/Bath: 1/1 (734 SqFt)
Rent: $875
Security Deposit: $875
Application Fee: $75 (all prospective applicants age 18+ must apply and be approved)

Minimum Requirements*:
Verified Monthly Income (gross) 3x monthly rental amount
Successful financial screening - credit check, Credit Score of 650
Successful civil, criminal and background screening - no felonies, no previous evictions etc.,
Successful resident history review - previous leases, references, etc.
*Meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee applicant approval.

Additional Information for:
Security Deposit to be paid at lease order
First month's rent due at lease signing
New approved tenant must submit HOA compliance docs (app/screening) fee of $25 per occupant

Email sanders.rentals@aol.com to schedule showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have any available units?
5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have?
Some of 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 offers parking.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have a pool?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 has a pool.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have accessible units?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
