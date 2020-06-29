Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

The Pinnacle at Carrollwood 1/1 Condo - Privately owned, 1 bed/1bath 2nd flr condo located in The Pinnacle at Carrollwood. Well maintained with recent carpet and interior paint. Generously sized bedroom with walk-in closet and separate balcony access. Bathroom has tub/shower combination and separate closet with washer/dryer hookups. Community features include clubhouse, security gate and pool. No Pets/No Smoking. Minimum of 12 month lease.



Address: 5604 Pinnacle Heights #205, Tampa, FL 33624

Bed/Bath: 1/1 (734 SqFt)

Rent: $875

Security Deposit: $875

Application Fee: $75 (all prospective applicants age 18+ must apply and be approved)



Minimum Requirements*:

Verified Monthly Income (gross) 3x monthly rental amount

Successful financial screening - credit check, Credit Score of 650

Successful civil, criminal and background screening - no felonies, no previous evictions etc.,

Successful resident history review - previous leases, references, etc.

*Meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee applicant approval.



Additional Information for:

Security Deposit to be paid at lease order

First month's rent due at lease signing

New approved tenant must submit HOA compliance docs (app/screening) fee of $25 per occupant



Email sanders.rentals@aol.com to schedule showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3189424)