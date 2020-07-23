5406 Britwell Ct

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Hampton Park Townhome beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Neutral colors throughout. Living room is spacious with an open layout. Fully appointed updated kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bedrooms are located upstairs The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, and a 11x5 master bath. There is a separate laundry area. Screened in lanai overlooking pond. Conveniently located close to the veterans, shopping malls, Citrus Park Mall ,all major shopping, movie theater, beaches and the airport.