Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:43 PM

5406 Britwell Ct

5406 Britwell Court · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5406 Britwell Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Hampton Park Townhome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Hampton Park Townhome beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Neutral colors throughout. Living room is spacious with an open layout. Fully appointed updated kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Bedrooms are located upstairs The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, and a 11x5 master bath. There is a separate laundry area. Screened in lanai overlooking pond. Conveniently located close to the veterans, shopping malls, Citrus Park Mall ,all major shopping, movie theater, beaches and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Britwell Ct have any available units?
5406 Britwell Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5406 Britwell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Britwell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Britwell Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct offer parking?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct have a pool?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct have accessible units?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 Britwell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 Britwell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
