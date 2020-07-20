All apartments in Carrollwood
Location

5308 Ridgewell Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3/2 Townhome in Turner Trace at Carrollwood Village - Beautiful 3BR/2BA 1448 sqft townhome in the naturally secluded community of Turner Trace.
Hardwood/tile throughout and flooded with natural light from great room skylights, you will love the open floor plan- great for entertaining. Master bed/bath with walk-in closet, upstairs bedrooms with built-in window seats share another full bath. Well-maintained with recent upgrades, in-unit washer/dryer and lots of storage space. Downstairs bonus room with french doors opening to private patio overlooking wooded conservation area and lush landscaping. Assigned covered parking, private community pool and ponds for waterfront strolling. Well positioned between Veteran's Expressway and North Dale Mabry - short drive to shopping/dining, schools, and convenient for most any commute or easily head out of town. Send message or email directly to sanders.rentals@aol.com for additional information/schedule showing!

(RLNE4886210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

