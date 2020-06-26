5120 LETITIA COURT

Amenities
Carrollwood area at its best! Set for living and it doesn’t get any better! Spacious 2 Bedroom villa. This entirely remodeled unit features New Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances overlooking living room & Woodburning fireplace. In unit Laundry, Covered Lanai and Fenced backyard. This a pool community located only blocks to Dale Mabry & all Carrollwood has to offer, this is the perfect example of Real Estate’s Location, Location and Location rule. Come see it today!