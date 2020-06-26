All apartments in Carrollwood
Carrollwood, FL
5120 LETITIA COURT
5120 LETITIA COURT

5120 Letitia Court · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Carrollwood area at its best! Set for living and it doesn’t get any better! Spacious 2 Bedroom villa. This entirely remodeled unit features New Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances overlooking living room & Woodburning fireplace. In unit Laundry, Covered Lanai and Fenced backyard. This a pool community located only blocks to Dale Mabry & all Carrollwood has to offer, this is the perfect example of Real Estate’s Location, Location and Location rule. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have any available units?
5120 LETITIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5120 LETITIA COURT have?
Some of 5120 LETITIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 LETITIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5120 LETITIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 LETITIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5120 LETITIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT offer parking?
No, 5120 LETITIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 LETITIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5120 LETITIA COURT has a pool.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 5120 LETITIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 LETITIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 LETITIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 LETITIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
