Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW!!!



NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops. Comes with washer and dryer and also features a HUGE fenced back yard. Located in the heart of Carrollwood! Don't miss this amazing deal. To see this terrific find, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!