5103 RAVENSDALE WAY

Available NOW! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Carrollwood with easy access to major roads, Citrus Park Mall, International airport, and a variety of restaurants. Walking distance to a grocery store and a gym. This freshly painted home offers a storage unit, 2 newly built decks in a privately fenced courtyard, ceramic tile and laminate wood floors throughout the house and a washer and dryer. The community recreation area features large swimming pools, racquetball, basketball and tennis courts, soccer field, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails. Landlord is a Lic. Realtor.