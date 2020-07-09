All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:07 AM

5103 RAVENSDALE WAY

5103 Ravenside Way · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Ravenside Way, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Available NOW! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Carrollwood with easy access to major roads, Citrus Park Mall, International airport, and a variety of restaurants. Walking distance to a grocery store and a gym. This freshly painted home offers a storage unit, 2 newly built decks in a privately fenced courtyard, ceramic tile and laminate wood floors throughout the house and a washer and dryer. The community recreation area features large swimming pools, racquetball, basketball and tennis courts, soccer field, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails. Landlord is a Lic. Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have any available units?
5103 RAVENSDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have?
Some of 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5103 RAVENSDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY offers parking.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY has a pool.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 RAVENSDALE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

